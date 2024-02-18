PKL 10: Narender, Vishal Chahal help Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengal Warriors, break multiple records

Panchkula (Haryana), Feb 18 (IANS) Raiders Narender and Vishal Chahal were the star performers with 17 and 18 raid points respectively as the Tamil Thalaivas put up a masterclass to defeat Bengal Warriors 74-37 in their last match of Season 10 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

With their raiders going strong, the Thalaivas recorded the most points in a single PKL match. Additionally, a total of 111 points is the highest number of points scored in a single PKL game and the Thalaivas also recorded the most number of All-Outs, with seven in this clash.

Narender picked up a few raid points as the Thalaivas inched ahead at 4-3 in the 4th minute. Vishal Chahal also joined the party as the side from Tamil Nadu continued to forge ahead. Maninder Singh pulled off a couple of raid points, but the Thalaivas still held the lead at 10-8 in the 9th minute. Moments later, Chahal carried out a Super Raid to take out Akshay Kumar, Jaskirat Singh and Shubham Shinde.

The Thalaivas rode on the momentum and inflicted an All-Out in the 13th minute to take a decent lead at 17-12. Narender pulled off a Super Raid soon after as the Thalaivas continued to dominate the match at 22-15 in the 18th minute. The side from Tamil Nadu inflicted another All-Out to hold a massive lead at 31-18 at the end of the first half.

The Thalaivas effected an All-Out in the opening minutes of the second half as well and extended their lead further. Amirhossein Bastami tackled Nitin Kumar as the Warriors were reduced to just two members on the mat. Moments later, the Thalaivas inflicted another All-Out and continued to dominate the match at 45-21.

The side from Tamil Nadu kept on putting pressure on their opponents for the rest of the match and eventually wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

–IANS

bsk/