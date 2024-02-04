PKL 10: Sushil, Ran Singh excel as Bengaluru Bulls prevail over U Mumba in tight clash

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Sushil and Ran Singh came up with brilliant performances as the Bengaluru Bulls secured an important 42-37 win over U Mumba in what was a closely-fought affair in a Season 2 clash of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

For the Bengaluru Bulls, Sushil bagged a Super 10 and Akshit got eight points, while Ran Singh completed his High Five to keep the team afloat despite U Mumba raider Jai Bhagwan’s own Super 10.

U Mumba started brightly but the Bengaluru Bulls did not give them much leeway. The Bengaluru Bulls prevented All-Out chances on two separate occasions with excellent Super Tackles by left-corner Parteek and All-Rounder Ran Singh. But their resilience was broken by U Mumba raider Jai Bhagwan, who got his team’s first All-Out of the match.

U Mumba had to work hard to keep the Bengaluru Bulls at bay. Akshit’s Super Raid was key to his team’s revival, and then they got the U Mumba side All-Out, reducing the deficit to just two points heading into the second half with the score reading 22-24.

Sombir kept his good form going to complete his High Five, but the U Mumba raiders were unable to match the performance of their defenders in the second half. This gave their opponents a chance to take the lead with raider Sushil upping the ante. He was ably supported by Ran Singh, who also completed his High Five as the two teams went neck-and-neck.

The topsy-turvy nature of the match continued till the very end. But an All-Out went in the favour of U Mumba after Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was tackled by Parteek to give the Bengaluru Bulls. This was enough to give the Bulls the lead, which they maintained to the very end to seal the victory.

