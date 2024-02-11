HomeWorldSports

PKL 10: We executed our plans brilliantly against U Mumba, says Patna Pirates captain Sachin

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) The Patna Pirates put themselves within touching distance of a Playoffs spot in Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) by defeating U Mumba and their skipper Sachin said the win came due to his players executing their plans brilliantly.

Speaking about their 44-23 victory in Kolkata on Saturday, Patna Pirates’ captain Sachin said, “Our defense and raiding departments played very well against U Mumba. This was a very important match for us as far as our qualification for the Playoffs is concerned. We wanted to play patiently and ensure that we won the match.”

Sachin also said that the players have received a huge boost of confidence. “The confidence is very high in our camp and we want to keep playing like this in our upcoming games. If we can control our performances, then we will certainly go very deep in the tournament,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar M., who contributed with seven raid points in the match against U Mumba said, “I’ve received a lot of support from our coach and Sachin. My main focus is to practice very hard during the training sessions and then ensure that I also take enough rest to recover fully before every game.”

The Patna Pirates, who are currently in the fourth position with 63 points, will be up against Telugu Titans in their next match on Tuesday.

–IANS

bsk/

