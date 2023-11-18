PKL Season 10: Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibaksh join Gujarat Giants camp

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Iranian stars Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibaksh have joined the Gujarat Giants camp ahead of the start of the upcoming Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

With the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League coming up soon, Adani’s Gujarat Giants, who have assembled a strong squad during the auction, are leaving no stone unturned in their bid for glory.

The arrival of their international players Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibaksh for the camp has given a further boost to the team coached by the astute tactician Ram Mehar Singh.

Currently, the Gujarat Giants’ squad is going through a very intense and well-planned training camp during the pre-season, with the players fully focused on their tasks.

The PKL’s 10th Season will begin from Ahmedabad, which is the home ground for the Gujarat Giants, and they will no doubt look to begin with a bang.

The squad has a healthy mix of experience and youth, and the players will be raring to go by the time December 2 comes around.

–IANS

bsk/