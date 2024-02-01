PKL: Season 10 playoffs, final to be held in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Playoffs and Final will be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (G M C Balayogi Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad from February 26 to March 1, the league organisers announced on Thursday.

The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals directly, meanwhile, the third, fourth, fifth and sixth-placed sides will face off in the Eliminator.

Eliminators will take place on February 27, while semifinals are scheduled on February 28. Thereafter, the grand finale will be held on March 1.

In Eliminator 1, the team which finishes third will take on the sixth-placed side while the team that finishes fourth will take on the side finishing fifth in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in Semifinal 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semifinal 2.

“The league stage of PKL Season 10 has demonstrated outstanding facets of our league such as quality of competition as well as fan and viewer engagement. Now, we are absolutely sure that the huge kabaddi-loving community of Hyderabad will provide a passionate and rocking setting for the Season 10 Playoffs and Finale,” said Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, PKL.

