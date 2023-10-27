PKL Season 10: U Mumba gears up for new season with training camp at IIS Bellary

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Ahead of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U Mumba conducted their pre-season preparatory camp at the high-tech Olympic training centre located at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary, Karnataka.

The IIS facility boasts a spacious Kabaddi training hall, and finding a facility that combines all the essential elements under one roof in a world-class, state-of-the-art facility is a rarity.

The tailored amenities meeting all kinds of athletes’ needs have enhanced the wholesome fitness experience for the players as they train and work toward their preparation goals under the watchful eyes of the U Mumba coaching staff.

“We have ensured that the training programs are tailored to cater to all levels of fitness and customized to meet specific goals aimed at enhancing individual player performance. JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport will significantly boost U Mumba’s prospects in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10,” said Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.

The sprawling campus offers a range of facilities, including a world-class gym, Olympic-sized swimming pool, recovery ice baths and outdoor facilities.

The latest in sports science, sports tech, and sports nutritional facilities, along with experienced physiotherapists, are available to provide the right dose of fitness and holistic preparation needed for Kabaddi, including streamlined training and recovery rooms equipped with ice bathtubs and saunas for comprehensive schedules and sessions to help athletes recuperate effectively after each session.

The 43-day camp commenced on October 15 and will continue until November 28. The inspiration that every corner of the training centre has witnessed as top athletes train here has been a unique experience for this PKL outfit.

The camp will be taking place in two phases to improve fitness levels and adopt deeper tactical and match-related strategies. The first phase of the camp will break for five days for Diwali on November 15, before the entire squad reconvenes.

“The objective of this camp is to ensure that each player on our team is well-prepared and ready to meet all the requirements, excel, and showcase optimum fitness during the upcoming kabaddi season. This facility offers world-class amenities and a conducive environment for athletes,” said U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok.

The 10th edition of PKL will return as a 12-city caravan format, with the league commencing on December 2, 2023.

