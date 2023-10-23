scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PM condoles demise of spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former India captain and spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi.

By Agency News Desk
PM condoles demise of spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi _ pic courtesy news agency
PM condoles demise of spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi _ pic courtesy news agency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former India captain and spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi. Widely considered as one of the greatest left-arm spinners of all time, Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77. He was ailing for the past two years during which he had undergone multiple surgeries.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi posted on X.

Bedi represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979. At the time of his retirement, he was the country’s leading wicket-taker in Tests with 266 scalps at 28.71.

Along with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bedi formed India’s famed spin quartet that dominated in the sixties and seventies.

He is survived by his wife Anju and two children, Neha and Angad.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Kantara', 'Viduthalai Part 1', 'The Kerala Story', '2018 – Everyone Is A Hero' to be screened at 54th IFFI's Indian Panorama
Next article
89% Indian CEOs likely to reward workers if they come to office: Report
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US