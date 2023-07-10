scorecardresearch
PM Modi, Anurag Thakur extend greetings to Indian football team on SAFF Championships triumph

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday congratulated the Indian men’s football team for winning record-extending ninth SAFF championships title.

The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait 5-4 via sudden death penalties in the final to defend the title at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the hero of the night, as he saved the last penalty in the final by Kuwait captain Haijah, to secure a win for India.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated the Indian football team with an inspirational post.

“India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons,” he tweeted.

Extending his warm wishes to the triumphant Indian team, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said: “We have done it again! Kudos to the #BlueTigers for holding their nerve in such a gripping encounter with Kuwait in the final & giving a scintillating performance to clinch the #SAFFChampionship for a record 9th time. India is thrilled on your victory, keep shining!”

Home Minister Amit Shah too showered praise on Team India and said their unwavering determination will shape the future for generations to come.

“Congratulations to ‘Blue Tigers’ the Indian football team for igniting the spark of our pride by winning the #SAFFChampionship for the record 9th time. Your indomitable spirit will define the paths of generations,” he tweeted.

AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey said, “Nothing short of a spectacular night to remember. Congratulations India. So proud of you @chetri_sunil11 @stimacigor & the entire team. The rise of #IndianFootball has been truly remarkable. We are brave, We are THE #BlueTigers.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also posted a congratulatory post and praised the Indian team for once again bringing pride to the nation.

“Congratulations to the Indian Football Team for making the country proud once again at SAFF Championships. This win give a big boost to India’s football culture,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

With the win, Igor Stimac becomes the first foreign head coach to win back-to-back SAFF Championship titles. This was also the first time that India defeated two West Asian countries in back-to-back matches, after winning the semi-final against Lebanon, also on penalties.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
