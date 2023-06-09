scorecardresearch
PM Modi hails Indian athletes for impressive performance at Asian U20 Athletics Championships

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Indian athletes for their impressive performance at the 20th Asian U20 Athletics Championships.

Indian athletes fetched 19 medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2023 held in Yecheon, Republic of Korea from June 4 to 7.

“Proud of our athletes! They performed exceptionally well at the 20th Asian U20 Athletics Championships! With 19 medals, including 6 golds, India soared to 3rd place among 45 nations. We celebrate the triumph of our athletes and wish them the very best for their future endeavours,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

Japan topped the medals table with a total of 23 medals — 14 golds, four silvers and five bronze. China came second with 11 golds, five silvers and three bronze medals.

India matched China’s total of 19 medals but finished third as they won fewer gold medals. India bagged six golds, seven silvers and six bronze medals.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
WTC Final: Australia's lead swells to 296 against India despite losing four wickets in 2nd innings
