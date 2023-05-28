scorecardresearch
'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed on road': Sakshi Malik

By Agency News Desk

<br>Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sakshi said that she was taken to North Delhi, in the Burari area, and her medical examination is being done.

"I was in Burari and it was difficult to contact other wrestlers. Hope everyone is fine. We will go to Jantar Mantar from here and the fight will go on till justice prevails," said Sakshi.

"Everybody saw what happened to us today. Nobody is going to forget this, ever. Our Prime Minister was busy posing for photos when we girls were getting thrashed on the road in Delhi," she said.

A source aware of the developments in the matter told IANS that Bajrang Punia was taken to Mayur Vihar police station and Vinesh along with her sister Sangeeta Phogat were taken to Kalkaji Thana.

IANS tried to contact these wrestlers but all calls went unanswered. Delhi Police is yet to comment on the current location of the protesting wrestlers.

Earlier, wrestler Vinesh took to social media to say that many supporters, women’s rights activists and members of the ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ were detained by Delhi Police ahead of their planned protest outside the new Parliament House building.

Hours later, the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and other protesting wrestlers were also detained from the protest site.

Videos shot at Jantar Mantar showed the wrestlers and their supporters trying to protect each other while the police jostled with them, trying to detain them.

The police have reportedly dismantled things at Jantar Mantar and removed all mats, tents and coolers.

Further details are awaited.

–IANS

