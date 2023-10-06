Poland's Lewandowski to miss UEFA Euro qualifiers

Warsaw, Oct. 5 (IANS) — Polish skipper Robert Lewandowski will miss the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Moldova after he caught an ankle injury during the Champions League match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) informed on Thursday evening.

Xavi Hernandez’s side beat FC Porto 1-0 away on Wednesday, but for Lewandowski, it was not a perfect evening. In the 20th minute, the Pole was fouled and 15 minutes later he had to leave the pitch. As it turned out, the 34-year-old won’t help Poland to beat the Faroe Islands on 12 October and Moldova three days later in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“Unfortunately, the injury excludes Robert’s participation in the national team’s training camp and his performances against the Faroe Islands and Moldova. There was ligament damage in the ankle joint. FC Barcelona has already established a treatment plan,” Poland team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski told in an interview for the official site of the PZPN on Thursday evening.

FC Barcelona made a short statement in which they informed that “the tests have revealed Robert Lewandowski has a left ankle sprain.” The club added that the Pole “is out and his recovery will determine his availability.”

