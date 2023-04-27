scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Polish winger Skoras signs contract with Club Brugge

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw, April 27 (IANS) The 23-year-old Polish winger Michal Skoras signed a four-year contract with Club Brugge to join the Belgian club in July, his current club Lech Poznan announced.

Skoras is considered one of the most talented Polish players. According to the reports, the transfer fee was about eight million euros (about 8.84 million U.S. dollars), which made the winger the third most expensive footballer sold by Lech in their history.

“I had the opportunity to visit the club recently; the whole training base is very impressive, and I decided that at this moment, it would be the best choice for me. It will definitely be a place where I will have the opportunity to improve my skills,” the winger said.

“Until the end of the season, I will want to show my best side in Poznan, but right now, I would like to thank all the fans and people associated with Lech who kept their fingers crossed for me and wished me the best,” he added.

Lech Poznan president Piotr Rutkowski revealed that Skoras asked the club to make the deal.

“A year ago, when we extended the contract, we made a gentleman’s agreement that after the season, he would get the green light for a transfer if he was ready for it and there was an interesting offer on the table that would give him further opportunities for football development. Today we are sure that he can start a new challenge,” Rutkowski claimed.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Jason Roy fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
Next article
Meta logs decent growth as AR-VR vertical loses $4 bn in Q1
This May Also Interest You
Sports

For Arjun Tendulkar, IPL debut is just the start of an arduous long haul

News

Satish Kaushik’s daughter dances with Anupam Kher, says ‘Papa was a better dancer’

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 627 new Covid cases

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt glows as she is spotted at airport in casual look

News

James Gunn talks about Chris Pratt's evolution through 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first vs Gujarat Giants

News

‘It is my responsibility to bring south Asian community to forefront,’ says Priyanka Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid driving telemedicine, RPM market growth: Report: Report

News

Sahil Khattar to play a Haryanvi guy in his next 'Bajao'

News

Chahatt Khanna: Social media trolling impacted my mental health

Technology

Girl born with joint urethra, vagina & rectum treated successfully

Technology

S.Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

Sports

IPL 2023: 'We have to be better in our decision-making and execution', says MI bowling coach Shane Bond

News

UAE jails actress Chrisann Pereira in ‘planted’ drugs case, kin to appeal to PM, MEA

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood to miss final stages of the tournament: Reports

News

Keanu Reeves kept spinal injury secret so he didn't lose 'The Matrix'

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Lung transported after creating 12-km green corridor

Health & Lifestyle

Almost 84% kids in B'desh get vaccines by 12 months of age: Unicef

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US