Portuguese coach Pepa takes charge of Cruzeiro

By News Bureau

Rio De Janeiro, March 21 (IANS) Portuguese manager Pepa has been named head coach of Cruzeiro until the end of Brazil’s 2023 domestic season.

The 42-year-old replaces Paulo Pezzolano, who parted ways with the Belo Horizonte outfit after a 2-1 loss at America Mineiro in the Mineiro championship on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Pepa’s backroom staff will include assistant coaches Samuel Correia and Hugo Silva, fitness coach Pedro Oliveira and performance analyst Pedro Azevedo, according to a statement on Cruzeiro’s official website.

Pepa, a former Benfica forward who turned to coach in 2010, has been out of work since parting ways with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Tai in January.

Cruzeiro will begin their Brazilian Serie A season with a visit to Corinthians on April 15.

–IANS

cs

