Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam start 4-Nation Para-Badminton International tournament with wins

By Agency News Desk

Sheffield (England), Aug 3 (IANS) Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam started their respective campaigns in the 4-Nation Para-Badminton International Tournament with comfortable wins.

Pramod Bhagat won in all three categories while Sukant registered a win in singles.

The Padma Shri Awardee defeated Peru’s Pedro Pablo De Vinatea 21-4, 21-13 in straight sets in a 23-minute encounter.

In men’s doubles, the World No.1 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated India’s Dillaswar Rao Gadela and Subhrajeet Maharana in straight sets, 21-14, 23-21. The Indian pair gave them a tough fight in the second game, but the World No.1 pair had all the answers.

In the mixed doubles, Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass defeated the German pair of Jan-Niklas Pott and Katrin Seibert in straight sets with a score line of 22-20, 21-13.

On Day 2, Bhagat is all set to face Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun in singles and France’s Guillaume Gailly and Mathieu Thomas in Men’s Doubles along with Sukant Kadam. On the other hand, Sukant Kadam will play his first singles game against Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
