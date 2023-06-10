scorecardresearch
Pramod, Sukant eye good show at Canada Para-Badminton International

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Men’s doubles world No 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have been ruling the doubles championships past 4 tournaments and would like to continue their good run at the upcoming Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023.

Pramod would also be looking to continue his great singles run while Sukant would be aiming to put up a good show at the tournament.

Talking about the same the Padma Shri Awardee said, “We are training ourselves for the best, this year has been challenging and I want to focus on my strength and work on my weaknesses. This tournament is very important for me. My training has been good, and I would like to put my best performance in this tournament.”

Commenting on the same Sukant Kadam said, “While I have been playing well in doubles, my target is to do same in singles game and be more consistent. I have worked on my shortcomings and looking to have a great tournament.”

–IANS

cs

