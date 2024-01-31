Premier League: Adebayo hat-trick lifts Luton out of relegation zone

London, Jan 31 (IANS) Elijah Adebayo hit his first career hat-trick as Luton Town thumped Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 to move out of the relegation zone.

Two goals in the opening three minutes from Adebayo and Chiedozie Ogbene set the Hatters on their way to their biggest Premier League win.

The Luton crowd got a big lift before kick-off as club captain Tom Lockyer returned to Kenilworth Road, six weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest during December’s abandoned match against AFC Bournemouth.

Luton got off to an incredible start, with Adebayo scoring after just 18 seconds. Ogbene then doubled the lead in the third minute after poor goalkeeping from Steele.

The Hatters made it 3-0 just before the break as Adebayo scored his second of the match. Ross Barkley played a great pass to the striker, who finished past Steele at the near post with ease.

Luton’s Jordan Clark had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half, but the hosts made it 4-0 anyway in the 56th minute as Adebayo completed his hat-trick with a header from close range from Alfie Doughty’s corner.

The win takes Luton out of the relegation zone into 17th place with 19 points, above Everton, who drew 0-0 at Fulham. Brighton drop to eighth with 32 points.

–IANS

