Premier League: Cunha's hat-trick seals Wolves' 4-2 win over Chelsea

London, Feb 5 (IANS) Matheus Cunha scored a hat-trick as Wolverhampton Wanderers produced an impressive 4-2 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It was Chelsea who took the lead through Cole Palmer on Sunday night as he scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season, but Wolves turned the match around as Cunha fired home the equaliser via Thiago Silva, before Rayan Ait-Nouri’s effort came off Axel Disasi for an own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Wolves then turned on the style and Pedro Neto brilliantly set up Cunha to slam home the third.

Cunha was then brought down in the area and dusted himself off to complete his hat-trick from the spot, before Silva headed home a late consolation on a memorable afternoon for the visitors.

Wolves’ fourth win in six matches move them on to 32 points, leapfrogging Chelsea into 10th.

