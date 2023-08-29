Premier League: Fulham sign Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester

London, Aug 29 (IANS) Fulham FC completed the signing of Belgian defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has 33 international caps to his name, has agreed a contract until the summer of 2027, with an option to extend by a further 12 months. He will wear the number 21 shirt.

“I feel very good. It’s been a long transfer window, but finally, I’m here, and I’m happy to be here. It’s a big relief. I’ve talked to the manager and I just can’t wait to start training and playing,” Castagne told the club’s official website.

The full-back began his senior professional career with Belgian side Genk in 2014, before moving to Serie A with Atalanta in 2017.

Three years later in 2020, Castagne signed for Leicester and would go on to make 91 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

–IANS

bc/bsk