Premier League: Garnacho, Hojlund star as Man Utd leapfrog West Ham

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, Feb 5 (IANS) Alejandro Garnacho’s double and a Rasmus Hojlund’s strike Manchester United a comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham United to climb above their opponents into sixth.

Hojlund opened the scoring midway through the first half, extending his Premier League run to four in his last four outings, and giving the Reds a crucial lead in the game.

Ten Hag’s side created multiple opportunities throughout the half, but it was only after the break when the lead was doubled, this time through a neat cut inside by Garnacho and kind deflection from his strike.

United were dealt a blow on 70 minutes when Lisandro Martinez was forced off with an injury, following a defensive tussle with Vladimir Coufal. Having gone down holding his knee, the Argentine was determined to continue, but had to be withdrawn when collapsing in pain once again, moments later.

Garnacho scored his second of the match with six minutes remaining. Scott McTominay took the ball off West Ham substitute Kalvin Phillips and surged forward before playing in the Argentinian to slot home.

McTominay could have added a fourth, but dragged his shot wide in stoppage time.

United move above West Ham and have 38 points, eight behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. The Hammers are two points below in seventh.

