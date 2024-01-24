Premier League: Haaland hands Man City boost with return to training

London, Jan 24 (IANS) Manchester City have been given a significant boost after striker Erling Haaland was pictured in training having been sidelined since injuring his foot in December.

Haaland, who has not played for Man City since a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa on 6 December, was seen in Abu Dhabi for a warm-weather training camp as part of the mid-season player break.

City are next in action on Friday night, when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

City currently sit in second place, five points behind leaders Liverpool having played a match fewer and can reduce that gap down to two when they face Burnley in the Premier League next Wednesday.

–IANS

bc/