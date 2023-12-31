Premier League: Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham Hotspur after 11 years

London, Dec 31 (IANS) French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has left Tottenham Hotspurs after 11 years at the club to move to MLS side Los Angeles FC, the premier league club confirmed. Lloris, who captained the side for nine years, played in 447 matches in all competitions, ranking in Branches’ top 10 all-time appearance makers.

Signed from Lyon on August 31 , 2012, Lloris was 25 at the time, had 38 caps to his name for France and faced competition from Brad Friedel and Carlo Cudicini.

Named captain in November 2014, he wore the armband until injury ended his 2022/23 season early in April, 2023. He led us out in the Champions League Final in 2019.

The 37-year old has established himself as one of the top Premier League ‘keepers and enjoyed a fruitful spell in the competition. He became the first player to reach 300 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League and remains their leading appearance maker in the competition on 361, one of only two players to go past that 300 mark, alongside Harry Kane.

He kept 127 clean sheets, placing him 12th in the league’s all-time standings. He’s one of only 17 goalkeepers to keep 100-plus clean sheets in the Premier League.

He won the FIFA 2018 World Cup with France, making him the first Spurs player to lift the trophy.

The following season he helped Spurs reach their first Champions League final.

