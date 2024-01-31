Premier League: Luton Town sign Japanese defender Hashioka

London, Jan 31 (IANS) Luton Town have signed Japanese defender Daiki Hashioka for an undisclosed fee from Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truiden, subject to a work visa and international clearance, the Premier League club said.

Hashioka becomes the first Japan international to sign for Luton Town after putting pen to paper and passing his medical on Tuesday afternoon.

Hashioka started his career at his hometown club, Urawa Red Diamonds, making 74 appearances in the Japanese top flight before a successful loan spell at Sint-Truiden was made permanent in 2022.

The 24-year-old, who has seven caps for Japan, has registered two goals and two assists this season in 18 appearances for Sint-Truiden.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League. It’s physically and technically a top league and very intense, so I know it’s going to be difficult but I’ll give my all for the team. My strengths are heading, one-versus-one situations and I like to do a lot of running. I’ve only scored twice this season, but I want to score more. I can’t wait to celebrate in front of the Luton supporters,” said Hashioka.

