Premier League: Newcastle and Luton share spoils in 8-goal thriller

London, Feb 4 (IANS) Newcastle United and Luton Town shared the spoils in a breathless eight-goal thriller at St James’ Park as the Magpies came back from two goals down in the second half. Sean Longstaff had given Newcastle the lead twice in the first, but the Luton came back twice themselves, first through Gabriel Osho and then Ross Barkley. Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo gave Luton a 4-2 lead with 30 minutes to go, but Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes scored in quick succession as both teams shared the points, Premier League reports.

Newcastle took advantage of an end-to-end start when Longstaff finished off a swift counter-attacking move after seven minutes. Luton equalised 13 minutes later as Osho headed past Martin Dubravka following a well-worked free-kick.

Newcastle reclaimed the lead less than two minutes later, with another counter-attack. Anthony Gordon raced down the left and saw his shot saved by Thomas Kaminski, but the ball fell to Longstaff to get his second of the game.

Shortly after Gordon missed a great chance to double the Magpies’ lead, Luton were level through Barkley. Then, Luton were awarded a penalty early in the second half after a VAR check, which Morris converted from the spot, sending Dubravka the wrong way to give Luton a 59th-minute lead.

Three minutes later Adebayo made it 4-2 as the Luton hit Newcastle on the counter. Newcastle pulled a goal back in style in the 67th minute. Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes levelled the match in the 73rd minute as he beat Kaminski from outside the box.

Jacob Murphy had an incredible opportunity to score the winner for Newcastle with five minutes to go, but he missed the target from inside the six-yard box with his sliding attempt.

