Premier League: Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool see off Newcastle

Liverpool, Jan 2 (IANS) Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League with a thrilling 4-2 win over Newcastle United.

Salah scored two and Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo were also on target as the Liverpool ushered in 2024 with a record-breaking victory at Anfield.

Salah had seen a first-half penalty saved by Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with the visitors keeping the contest alive through Alexander Isak and Sven Botman in the second half.

The Egyptian forward then made amends for a missed penalty with his 150th Liverpool Premier League goal, by tapping into an empty net in the 49th minute.

The battle between Dubravka and Nunez continued as the goalkeeper made two more saves to deny the Uruguayan. And within six minutes of Liverpool going ahead, Isak stunned Anfield to score the equaliser with a neat run in behind and finish into the far corner.

Liverpool reclaimed the lead in the 74th minute when Jones finished off a fine move that started with Salah, who passed to Diogo Jota, who squared the ball across the six-yard box for the 22-year-old to finish.

Four minutes later Liverpool doubled their advantage as Gakpo scuffed the ball in from Salah’s superb cross. Newcastle refused to throw in the towel, though, and they got themselves back in the contest when Botman headed in from Sean Longstaff’s corner.

The goals kept coming when Liverpool were awarded another penalty as Jota was brought down by Dubravaka. After missing his first effort, Salah stepped up again and went the other way to score his 14th Premier League goal of the season, matching Erling Haaland, in his final match before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool move on to 45 points after 20 matches played, three clear of second-placed Aston Villa. On the other hand, Newcastle, who have lost five of their last six Premier League matches, remain in ninth with 29 points, 11 behind Arsenal in fourth.

