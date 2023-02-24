scorecardresearch
Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

By News Bureau

London, Feb 24 (IANS) Southampton on Friday confirmed that Ruben Selles will take charge of the Premier League club until the end of the season.

Selles replaces Nathan Jones, who was sacked by Saints after just 95 days in charge earlier this month, having only taken over as manager from Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar World Cup.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that Ruben Selles has been appointed as Men’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season,” the club said in a statement.

Southampton defeated Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday in Spaniard Selles’ one game as interim manager after Jones’ sacking. They remain bottom of the Premier League but are now just three points from safety. 

Prior to the victory over Chelsea, the 39-year-old confirmed he wanted to become the club’s next permanent manager, saying he had been ready to become a “number one for the last four years”.

Selles, who has coaching experience in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, backed that up by helping his struggling side earn only their second league win since October. He had been a first-team coach at Southampton under both Hasenhuttl and Jones.

Jones’ exit followed defeat by 10-man Wolves, with the former Luton Town boss overseeing eight defeats in nine Premier League games.

As per a BBC report, Southampton had initially looked to American Marsch as the club saw his style as being the best fit to galvanise the club’s squad in the bid to avoid relegation.

However, after those talks faltered over the length of any proposed contract, Selles will be tasked with extending Saints’ stay in the top flight to an 11th successive season. His first match as permanent manager is a significant meeting in their fight for survival as they travel to Elland Road to play second-bottom Leeds United on Saturday.

