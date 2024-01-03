Premier League: West Ham hold Brighton to goalless draw

London, Jan 3 (IANS) West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was the star of the show as his side held Brighton & Hove Albion to a goalless draw at London Stadium. West Ham remain sixth on 34 points while Brighton move above Manchester United on goal difference into seventh with 31.

It is only the fifth Premier League fixture this season to end without a goal, as West Ham’s three-match winning run came to an end and it is their first 0-0 draw at home since September 2018 against Chelsea, ending a run of 101 matches at London Stadium without one, according to Premier League website.

Meanwhile, Brighton recorded a first Premier League clean sheet in 24 matches.

There were few clear-cut chances in the first half until Jason Steele was forced to make a smart save with his legs from a James Ward-Prowse volley.

Brighton dominated possession with 63 per cent in the opening 45 minutes and nearly made it count, but Areola saved a first-time effort from Jack Hinshelwood.

Pascal Gross, who has four Premier League goals against West Ham in his career and scored in the reverse fixture in August, had his point-blank header well saved just before the break.

Brighton continued where they left off from the first half and 10 minutes into the second, they had a great chance to take the lead, but Danny Welbeck’s shot was parried by Areola, before Milner fired the rebound over. At the other end, Tomas Soucek shot narrowly wide of a post under pressure from Brighton’s defence.

Brighton had scored 12 goals off the bench this season and 19-year-old substitute Evan Ferguson was inches away from making it 13, but his brilliant flick over Edson Alvarez and volley flew inches wide.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes and did enough to have won the match as Ferguson glanced a header wide and then almost nudged Adam Lallana’s cross over the line.

–IANS

bc/