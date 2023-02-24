scorecardresearch
President Draupadi Murmu is an inspiration for all of us, say women gamers at Skyesports Grand Slam 2023

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Honorable President of India, Draupadi Murmu’s presence at the India Gaming Show (IGS) during the country’s first-ever all-female Valorant event organized by Skyesports recently created a long-lasting impact on the female gaming community.

Skyesports, one of the leading Esports tournament organisers in India, had orchestrated the all-female Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam, powered by AMD, featuring the top 3 all-women teams from India competing for glory. The event happened at the JetSynthesys Gaming Arena in the IGS.

The Hon’ble President discussed the scope of women empowerment in the gaming industry whilst also understanding the ways and means to develop the sector more inclusively with Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys and also Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports.

“I feel really great. First of all, this is the first all-female VALORANT LAN. Thanks to Skyesports for organising such a great event and bringing me a chance for us to play on stage. And yes I am feeling fabulous, first LAN and it’s in our pocket,” said Grace Esports’ Meow16k after becoming the Champion of the tournament who got an opportunity to showcase her skill in front of the Hon’ble President.

According to a report ‘Gaming: Tomorrow’s Blockbuster’ by TeamLease Digital, the Indian gaming industry is estimated to grow by 20% to 30% by 2023 and create approximately two lakh jobs by 2024.

The interactions with the Honorable President were equally an opportunity to remember for the gaming girls who are now motivated to make a mark for themselves not only in gaming but in life too.

“It was really exciting to meet our Hon’ble President Shrimati Droupadi Murmu at the India Gaming Show 2023. The Indian gaming and esports industry is in its golden age currently with huge growth opportunities in store.”

“Skyesports has always aimed at ensuring gender parity in the Esports industry by organizing all-female tournaments and I am grateful for this chance to showcase what we’ve built as it motivates us to push harder and contribute to developing India’s gaming and esports industry in a much more inclusive manner.”

“While India is slowly becoming a big player in the global games and tech market, we will be here to support that growth trajectory and put the country on the world map,” said Nandy.

The Tournament was an initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and supported by the Government of India. “The Hon. Droupadi Murmu’s inspiring presence at the CII’s Indian Gaming Show 2023 was a reminder of the immense potential of India’s gaming and esports industry.”

“The show highlighted the brilliant minds driving this revolution and the enthusiasm of the millions of gamers in India. Skyesports has revolutionised the gaming industry with the Windows 11 Grand Slam receiving an overwhelming 5 million views across two days. Remarkably, female gamers have made their mark in gaming and esports, bringing in a new level of enthusiasm and excitement to the Indian gaming community,” concluded Navani.

–IANS

nr/bsk

