scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Prisha Shinde upsets top-seed Divya to enter semis of National Tennis Championship

Prisha Shinde caused a big upset in the quarter-finals of the ongoing National Tennis Championship 2023

By Agency News Desk
Prisha upsets top-seed Divya to enter semis of National Tennis Championship
Prisha upsets top-seed Divya to enter semis of National Tennis Championship _ pic courtesy news agency

Maharashtra’s Prisha Shinde caused a big upset in the quarter-finals of the ongoing National Tennis Championship 2023 when she defeated top-seed Divya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu, while Telangana’s Hruthik Katakam also continued his winning run on Thursday at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

Playing in the girls’ U-14 category, Prisha looked in complete control of the match right from the beginning and got the better of Divya 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets to move into the semi-finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, the No. 1 seed in the boys’ U-14 category, Hruthik Katakam stamped his authority with another commanding victory by beating Karnataka’s Diganth M 6-0, 6-0 in the last-eight.

The boys’ U-16 category also saw some top-notch tennis action as Tamil Nadu’s Thirumurugan V overcame the challenge of Kabir Chothani of Gujarat by 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets to reach the semis. Punjab’s Armaan Walia played a brilliant match using his fast forehands to precision to beat Prateek Sheora (Haryana) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling three-set battle.

Rishitha Basireddy of Telangana continued her top form in the girls’ U-16 category to defeat Harithashree Venktesh (Tamil Nadu) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and move into the last-four.

Meanwhile, Kabir Chothani (Gujarat) & Arnav Yadav (Uttrakhand) reached the final of the boys’ doubles U-16 category after beating Riyan Kashyan and Antariksh Tamuly 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. In the semis of the girls’ doubles U-16 category, Sohini Mohanty (Odisha) & Aakruti Narayan (Maharastra) defeated Laxmi Dandy and Harithashree Venktesh 6-4, 7-6 to book a place in the finals.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aayudh Bhanushali immerses himself in aarti, garba on Navratri: 'It's a tradition we all cherish'
Next article
Tovino Thomas wishes ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ co-star Soubin Shahir on his 40th birthday
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US