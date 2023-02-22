scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pro Chess League: Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi stuns world champion Magnus Carlsen

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Indian Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrathi stunned world no. 1 Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in a Pro Chess League (PCL) match to earn his maiden victory over the five-time world champion.

After the stunning win over the Norwegian Wizard, the 28-year-old chess grandmaster Gujrathi joined the likes of fellow Indian GMs R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in beating Carlsen.

Vidit is leading the Indian Yogis team in PCL that fielded Vidit, Vaishali, Raunak and Aronyak against Magnus, Aryan Tari, Razvan Preotu, and Jennifer Yu of Canada Chessbrahs in Tuesday’s game.

Going into the final round with a score deficit of one point, the Yogis needed to win the game by a big margin. As per the format, the team that first reaches the score of 8.5 wins the game. And the Yogis simply turned the tables by winning on all four boards with Vidit leading the pack on the top board.

“It is an amazing feeling to defeat the GOAT of Chess and I couldn’t have asked for a better moment. Striking victory at the crucial moment and the team winning on all four boards even makes it more special.

I’ve come very close on a few occasions to edge over Magnus but couldn’t capitalise on it. Glad that I’ve finally done it. Credit to all the players, team and most importantly our supporters. After an amazing performance, everyone’s mood in the team is very high and hopefully we make it big this time,” said Vidit, who is currently ranked number two in India and 19th in the World rankings.

The Pro Chess League is an online global chess league for teams from all over the world. The event features 16 teams playing rapid games for their piece of the 150,000 dollar prize fund.

–IANS

bc/ak

Previous article
Real Madrid pay injury price for Anfield win
Next article
Busquets back but no Pedri or Gavi for Barca in Old Trafford
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US