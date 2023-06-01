scorecardresearch
PSG coach confirms Messi to leave after season

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 1 (IANS) Lionel Messi is to play his last match for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont on Saturday, as the club’s head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed his departure at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” said Galtier.

“This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

The Argentine star arrived in the French capital in the summer of 2021 as a free agent, with a grand welcoming ceremony, which saw thousands of PSG supporters gathered in front of the Parc des Princes to greet one of the greatest footballers of all time, a Xinhua report said.

But the honeymoon period came to an end just several months later after PSG’s humiliating exit from the French Cup in the round of 16, followed by a two-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the same stage at the Champions League.

Messi’s relationship with PSG supporters got worse this year after PSG again was knocked out in the round of 16, both in the French Cup and Champions League.

The World Cup-winning captain scored 16 goals and registered 16 assists in Ligue 1 for PSG this season, helping the Qatari-owned club defend the league title.

There are reports that linked the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future with Saudi Arabia, America or returning to Barcelona, but the player hasn’t confirmed his decision yet.

Agency News Desk
