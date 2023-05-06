scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PSG coach Galtier diclines to comment on Messi suspention

By Agency News Desk

Paris, May 6 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier refused to comment on the buzzworthy topic about a suspension of Lionel Messi and said there would be a discussion when the Argentine comes back to decide whether he will play again this season for the Ligue 1 club.

The 56-year-old French coach was the first person from the club or Messi’s side who publicly admitted the existence of the sanction, reports Xinhua.

“I was informed earlier this week by the management team from the club of the decision to suspend Leo,” said Galtier. “Once I was informed of it, I made the decision not to comment on it.”

Messi, who had played in PSG’s 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, wasn’t present at the team’s training session the following day as he travelled to Saudi Arabia to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was reportedly punished by the PSG club for a suspension of two weeks with “no match, no training, and no salary.”

The two-week suspension means that Messi will miss his team’s away match against Troyes and the home clash with Ajaccio. As for the remaining three Ligue 1 matches this season, it was not sure now whether Messi will represent the capital club again to play since the relationship between the two sides has been broken after the controversial punishment.

“We’ll see when Leo comes back. There will be discussions with the entire club and Leo, who is the first concerned,” Galtier said.

Arriving in Paris as a free agent in 2021, the 35-year-old FIFA World Cup winner scored 31 goals and registered 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

But PSG’s failures in the UEFA Champions League have annoyed supporters, as Messi has been booed several times at the Parc des Princes by home fans over the past two seasons.

His contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires after this season, with an “agreement in principle” to extend his stay for another year. However, neither club nor player now wants to activate the option and a divorce is believed inevitable.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Messi apologizes to teammates and PSG for Saudi Arabia trip
Next article
IOC president Bach starts China trip by watching Beijing 2022 official film
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Alcaraz celebrates his 20th birthday with Madrid Open final ticket

Sports

Ecuador to meet Bolivia, Costa Rica in soccer friendlies

Sports

IOC president Bach starts China trip by watching Beijing 2022 official film

Sports

Messi apologizes to teammates and PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

Health & Lifestyle

US reports nearly 150 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

IPL 2023: I let Rashid handle the business with Noor, reveals Hardik Pandya

Sports

Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023 with world-leading effort of 88.67m

Sports

IPL 2023: Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants

Sports

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: 'There's confidence within group', says DC bowling coach Hopes ahead of RCB game

Sports

IPL 2023: Rashid, Noor star in Gujarat Titans' dominating 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Sports

Home Ministry briefed about wrestlers-cops scuffle

Sports

World Boxing championships: Naveen and Hussamuddin storm into pre-quarters, Ashish bows (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: When you're the set batter, you want to finish the game, says Ishan Kishan

Technology

Paytm logs Rs 7,990 cr revenue in FY23, becomes India's highest earning new-age firm

Sports

IPL 2023: Won't be surprised if impact player rule is implemented in women's domestic cricket season, says Jhulan Goswami

Sports

IPL 2023: Afghan spinners Rashid, Noor shine as Gujarat Titans bowl out Rajasthan Royals for 118

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US