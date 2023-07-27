scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe turns down record offer from Al Hilal: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly turned down a world record offer from Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian club has made a world record offer of 259 million pounds (300 million euro) for the French striker and was also permitted to negotiate with the star player.

According to the leading French sports daily L’Equipe, emissaries of the Arab club were in Paris this week trying to convince the striker, but he refused any discussion with the representatives of Saudi Arabia’s most successful club.

The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with PSG and is believed to prefer a move to Real Madrid as a free transfer.

The French star was also left out of the PSG squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Mbappe has long been linked with Real Madrid and his desire to join the Spanish giants has caused a rift with his current employers.

PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have decided to put him up for sale to recoup the approximate £150 million they invested to secure his permanent transfer from Monaco back in 2018.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content
Next article
Hugh Grant's casting as Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka' comes under attack from dwarf actors
This May Also Interest You
News

Anurag Kashyap to personally 'gauge the response' as 'Kennedy' will close IFFM

Technology

Tobacco, alcohol major drivers of head and neck cancers in India

Dialogues

Gadar 2 Dialogues: Sunny Deol’s action packed dialogues

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona's Moroccan defender Riad to join Real Betis on loan

News

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan come together for first time for a project

News

Seerat Kapoor's role will be 'turning point' of musical love story 'Aakasam Dati Vasthava'

News

Hugh Grant's casting as Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka' comes under attack from dwarf actors

News

Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new safety tools on Android beta

News

Shubhangi Atre in a double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

News

Sigourney Weaver not hopeful of becoming grandmother

Sports

Football: Real Madrid don't need any new signings ahead of new season, says Ancelotti

News

‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ – the untold story of India’s most infamous outlaw

News

'Meg 2' director Ben Wheatley talks about Jason Statham's love for doing his own stunts

Sports

Hamburg Open: Rublev survives Miralles challenge; Ruud claws back to beat Sebastian Baez

News

Zayn Khan on Himani Shivpuri: Learned to be consistent, stay loyal to work

News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ to close the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

News

Greta Gerwig rules out possibility of 'Barbie' sequel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US