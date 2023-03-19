scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PSL surpassed IPL in terms of digital rating, claims Pak cricket chief

By News Bureau

Lahore, March 19 (IANS) The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s interim management committee Najam Sethi has claimed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season had surpassed the Indian Premier League (IPL) on digital rating, media reported.

Sethi stated that this season’s PSL got a digital rating of 150 as compared to IPL’s 130 in its last edition while sending out his gratitude to the fans as well as the federal and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh in making the event successful, Dawn reported.

A new option was also tabled. “We have proposals to hold some matches of the league in the United States and if we get a chance, we will explore that option,” said the 74-year-old, adding that the PCB is in talks with the relevant authorities in Karachi and Lahore to build five-star hotels for the players near the stadiums for the public’s convenience.

He also highlighted how the PSL has impacted and helped improve the country’s economic situation.

“PSL has contributed in keeping the country’s economic wheel moving as it created job opportunities and helped tourism, hotel industry, airlines, and road travelling business grow,” Sethi said before disclosing the taxes paid to the government. “We have paid Rs 70 crores in taxes to the federal government, Rs 50 crores in sales taxes, and another Rs 50 crores in provincial taxes,” Dawn reported.

On the issue regarding three betting companies sponsoring teams in the PSL, Sethi clarified that the agreements would be reviewed as those took place before he was installed as PCB chief. “The PCB would not be involved in any activities against the religion, culture, and tradition of the land,” he added.

–IANS

san/uk/

Previous article
Jr NTR's 30th movie set for launch on March 23
Next article
2nd ODI: Rohit back in playing eleven as Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against India
This May Also Interest You
Sports

USA's Major League Cricket set to host its inaugural season draft in Houston

Sports

WPL 2023: The experience and love will stay with me for a long time, says Sophie Devine

News

Raqesh Bapat turns producer with short film 'Ransom Handsome'

News

Kylie Minogue feels 'duped' amid 'Neighbours' return news

Technology

Disney instructs managers to identify layoff candidates, may cut 4K jobs in April: Report

Technology

Digital India boon for commoners but conmen get smarter, reveals RTI

Sports

2nd ODI: Rohit back in playing eleven as Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against India

News

Jr NTR's 30th movie set for launch on March 23

News

Ira Sone on playing a mother for first time in 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

'Swarm' co-creator Janine Nabers opens up on Dre's sexuality

Sports

Serie A: AC Milan fall to Udinese despite Ibrahimovic's record

News

Kapil Sharma has a special moment with delivery boys at screening 'Zwigato'

News

OTT series 'Beef' took a toll on Steven Yeun, Ali Wong

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz ovecomes Sinner to set up final clash with Medvedev

Sports

Atletico Madrid maintain form ahead of international break

Health & Lifestyle

Public transport use in Australian capital rebounds from pandemic downturn

News

Ben Affleck reveals the demands made by Michael Jordan before making 'Air'

Sports

LLC Masters: Asia Lions roar past India Maharajas to take on World Giants in final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US