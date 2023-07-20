scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

By Agency News Desk

Mohali, July 20 (IANS) Punjab FC have announced the signing of three youngsters — forward Samuel James Kynshi, midfielder Kingslee Fernandes and defender Nitesh Darjee — for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old Samuel came through the ranks of Shillong Lajong FC and joins Punjab FC after a spectacular I-League season with Real Kashmir FC where he scored 6 goals to become the joint-highest Indian goal scorer of the league.

On the other hand, Kingslee Fernandes joins the Club after spending the last three seasons with Goan giants Churchill Brothers Goa FC. The 25-year-old previously lifted the ISL League Shield with FC Goa during the 2019-20 season and a season before he led the reserves side of FC Goa to lift the Goa Professional League.

Meanwhile, young Nitesh Darjee joins the RoundGlass Sports owned Punjab FC after a strong and resilient display in the Reliance Foundation Development League where his team Sudeva Delhi FC finished runner-up in the National Championship.

Speaking about the new signings, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said “We are happy to welcome these young and talented players to the Club. We are confident that they’ll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC’s future as we move towards bigger goals as a Club.”

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross
Next article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

Sports

Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross

Sports

UTT : Manika Batra hands Bengaluru Smashers first win of season 4

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ACC and PCB officials to inspect venues in Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Yashasvi slam fifties; take India to 121/0 at lunch against West Indies

News

Mrunal Thakur says Vijay Deverakonda brings a great spark on screen with each of his roles

Sports

Sakshi Malik criticises WFI ad-hoc panel's decision to exempt Vinesh, Bajrang from Asian Games selection trials

Sports

Dubai Sports Council motivates awareness programs on Dangers of Doping

Sports

‘It Takes One Day’ to achieve glory: the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023!

Technology

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Sports

AIFF should bear the cost to send football teams to Asiad if govt agrees: Bhaichung

News

How Taylor Swift weaved emotion into ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu poised to make RFP finals cut

News

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ premieres at Rashtrapati Bhavan

News

BBC Player and BBC Kids to make a grand entry into India

News

When James Cameron warned of potential dangers of advancing AI

News

When Sharad Malhotra stood at actual signal dressed up as eunuch for ‘Honey Trap Squad’

News

What to expect from the much-anticipated ‘The Marvels’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US