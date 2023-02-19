scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders overcome Mumbai Meteors for second win of season

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Ahmedabad Defenders beat Mumbai Meteors 14-15, 15-12, 15-14, 15-13, 15-14 in a league match of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Mumbai’s Brandon Greenway began changing the direction of the ball quickly to trouble Ahmedabad. With libero Ratheesh holding things in the backcourt, Mumbai took an early lead.

The moment Angamuthu, who was named the Player of the Match, took charge of the service, Ahmedabad found an opening. Mumbai’s defence found it hard to face Angamuthu’s spikes. But a timely review call from the Meteors helped Mumbai take control of the proceedings.

Angamuthu’s range of skills continued to force Mumbai towards the back line and seeing an opening, Danial Moatazedi troubled the Meteors with powerful serves. Mumbai made unforced errors and Ahmedabad found a way back into the contest.

Karthik’s leadership was tested after miscommunications with Aravindhan cost Mumbai crucial points. Manoj became the key for the Defenders as he started setting up the balls on platters to his attackers for spikes.

With Amit Gulia in the middle, Meteors implemented a three-man block line and their defence improved. But Angamuthu remained unstoppable and the Defenders maintained their momentum.

Just when it looked like Mumbai might revive, Danial made thunderous blocks to stop the resistance and Ahmedabad won the match 4-1 to earn two points from the contest.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand bounce back to keep semifinal hopes alive
Next article
Women's T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test: Blundell ton revies New Zealand but England claw back to grab initiative

Sports

1st Test: Blundell ton revies New Zealand but England claw back to grab initiative

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

Sports

'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

Sports

'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

Sports

'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

Sports

Sr Women's hockey Nationals: Big wins for Odisha, M.P. and Himachal

Sports

Sr Women's hockey Nationals: Big wins for Odisha, M.P. and Himachal

Sports

Sr Women's hockey Nationals: Big wins for Odisha, M.P. and Himachal

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Rohan Raje's all-round show, Rahane's experience helps Indian Oil

Sports

PVL 2023: Chennai Blitz try to get back to winning ways against resurgent Blackhawks

Sports

IPL 2023: Moeen Ali can be a good captaincy option for CSK, says Parthiv Patel

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand bounce back to keep semifinal hopes alive

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC beat NorthEast, inch one step closer to playoffs dream

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England's Lauren Bell relishing challenge posed by strong India

Sports

Premier League: Big weekend for title race as Arsenal, Man City back in action

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US