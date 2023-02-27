scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Bengaluru Torpedoes, who are all geared up for their last league engagement against Calicut Heroes, find themselves in a must-win situation to advance to the knock-out stage of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

The match to be held at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Tuesday, is poised to be an exciting affair as the fifth-placed Bengaluru side who are currently at 6 points from as many games, need to win preferably 5-0 to get to nine points and secure their spot in the play-off stage.

Their opponents who are currently in the third position with eight points will also be looking to cement their position in the last four.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes, led by the mercurial Pankaj Sharma have been working hard in the off-days to prepare for this crucial match.The team boasts a roster of talented athletes who have been putting in extra hours of practice to ensure they are in top form for this match.

“The break of six days has given us the much-needed time to prepare for our last match in the league. We know that we need to win this match to keep our playoff hopes alive, and we are determined to give it our all on the court,” said the captain.

On the other hand, the Calicut Heroes who lost to Kochi Blue in their previous match will be looking to regain their winning form. However, the visitors who have a roster of talented players and coached by double Olympic champion David Lee are no pushovers.

The match promises to be an intense and competitive one, with both teams eager to come out on top.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change
Next article
Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US