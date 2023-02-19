scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PVL: Chennai Blitz hope to get back to winning ways against the Ahmedabad Defenders

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) After a solid 4-1 win over the Mumbai Meteors in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, the Ahmedabad Defenders will be gearing up for another battle against the Chennai Blitz set to take place on Sunday.

Angamuthu has been the key player for the Defenders this season. But the star performer insists that Chennai are an equally strong side despite not winning for the past two games.

“We do not think about how the teams have performed before – and we just focus on our strategies and we just focus on our own game. Chennai are a strong team and they are equally capable. So, we want to play as per our own strengths and avoid any errors and win the match,” Angamuthu said.

“We just want to continue the winning momentum in the next three games. Hope to do the same against Chennai Blitz,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Blitz camp is confident about facing off against an Ahmedabad squad that they have previously faced before last season. The Defenders did not tinker too much with their squad and kept their core set of players intact and Chennai Blitz setter Pinamma Prashanth believes it will help his team in preparing for the contest.

“We have played against Ahmedabad Defenders in the first season and they have kept the majority of their squad intact. So, we already know the areas that we need to work on and we have made preparations accordingly and we feel we do not make any changes to our strategies,” he said.

“We have to go all out to win the matches. Angamuthu is in form and we have planned to block him, so we can play in the long defence. We have back-to-back matches which are tough, but all the other teams have similar challenges. It’s a tournament and we have to play accordingly and we have to focus on winning,” he signed off.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
League winners, in style: The moving parts behind Mumbai City's record-smashing Shield triumph
Next article
PVL: Chennai Blitz hope to get back to winning ways against the Ahmedabad Defenders
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs start to decide last 3 berths

Sports

AIFF Futsal invites Special Athletes to kick-start inclusion in sports

Sports

AIFF Futsal invites Special Athletes to kick-start inclusion in sports

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Axar Patel top-scores with 74 as India bowled out for 262; Australia take one-run lead

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Axar Patel top-scores with 74 as India bowled out for 262; Australia take one-run lead

Sports

1st Test: Broad's 4-21 sees Black Caps slump to 63/5 after England hammer 374 in 2nd innings

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Karun Nair shines in Canara Bank's win over RBI

Sports

India's best rowers on 'test' in senior nationals in Pune

Sports

India's best rowers on 'test' in senior nationals in Pune

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Head powers Australia to 61/1 at stumps, lead India by 62 runs

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Head powers Australia to 61/1 at stumps, lead India by 62 runs

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon, Travis Head give Australia slight edge after Axar Patel slams 74 (Ld)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon, Travis Head give Australia slight edge after Axar Patel slams 74 (Ld)

Sports

PVL: Chennai Blitz hope to get back to winning ways against the Ahmedabad Defenders

Sports

League winners, in style: The moving parts behind Mumbai City's record-smashing Shield triumph

Sports

League winners, in style: The moving parts behind Mumbai City's record-smashing Shield triumph

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Our thought was closer we get to the runs, the better it is, says Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Our thought was closer we get to the runs, the better it is, says Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Stopping Australia to 220-250 would be a good target, reckons Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Stopping Australia to 220-250 would be a good target, reckons Axar Patel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US