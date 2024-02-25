HomeWorldSports

PVL Season 3: Calicut Heroes stun Kolkata Thunderbolts with a dominant win

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Calicut Heroes routed the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, winning the encounter 16-14, 15-8, 15-5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Sunday.

Onur Cukur’s clever taps helped Kolkata, but Player of the Match Jerome Vinith’s vicious serves presented a challenge for the Thunderbolts. Chirag Yadav and Luiz Perotto helped Calicut in attacks, but Vinit Kumar’s spikes kept the game in balance. Ashwal’s super serve pushed Kolkata ahead, but Calicut won the super point and took the lead.

The game turned into a battle of Vinith vs Vinit, as both teams played to their attacking best. Chirag put Calicut in complete control with aggressive play from the service line. Middle blockers Vikaas Maan and Danial Moatazedi defended well to shackle Kolkata attackers. Ukkra’s clever passing kept the attackers fresh as Calicut maintained their dominance.

As Ukkra earned a super serve with a floater, the Thunderbolts looked out of ideas. Chirag dominated with his attacks and Kolkata did not themselves with unforced errors. Calicut closed down the game showing tremendous team effort and earned their third win of the season.

