Quinton de Kock levels Kumar Sangakkara at four tons in single edition of ODI World Cup

By Agency News Desk

Pune, Nov 1 (IANS) South Africa opener Quinton de Kock scored a century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup game against New Zealand here on Wednesday, equaling Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara for four centuries in a single World Cup edition.

De Kock scored 114 off 116 at MCA Stadium to notch his fourth ton of the tournament. Sangakarra had hit four hundred during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

India skipper Rohit Sharma leads the list with five centuries in the 2019 World Cup. Sharing the third position with three centuries each are Mark Waugh, Sourav Ganguly, and Matthew Hayden.

De Kock’s 114-run innings against New Zealand enabled him to surpass Jacques Kallis’ record for most runs by a South African batter in a single World Cup edition.

Riding on De Kock’s 116 and Rassi Van de Dussen’s 133 off 118 balls followed by David Miller’s 53, South Africa posted 357/4 against New Zealand.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
