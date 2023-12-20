Ramita makes it two out of two in national rifle/pistol trials

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Asian Games bronze medallist in the event Ramita Jindal, took both the women’s 10m air rifle national trials titles, winning trial 2 on Wednesday, day three of the on-going national rifle/pistol selection trials at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

The Haryana shooter had earlier on Tuesday, won trial 1 as well. She shot 252.0 in the final to finish on top of the eight-finalists field, with Tamil Nadu’s R.Narmada Nithin taking second place, 0.9 behind. Ramita’s state-mate Nancy, who had taken second place in trial 1, settled for third place on the day.

Advertisement

Maharashtra’s Sonam Uttam Maskar, has earlier set the lanes ablaze with a table-topping 634.5 in qualification. Nancy was 0.5 behind in second while Ramita was third with 631.8.

Paris quota winner Akhil Sheoran won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) trial 2 with a finals score of 465.2. Trial 1 winner Swapnil Kusale of the Railways, also a Paris quota winner, was second while the seasoned Chain Singh of the Army was third. Akhil also topped qualifications with a score of 592.

- Advertisement -

In the women’s 25m pistol trial 1, Rhythm Sangwan made it a second consecutive day of two titles of Haryana, defeating Olympian Manu Bhaker by a narrow 38-37 in the final. Manu was a class apart in qualifications, posting 589 to top the field. Rhythm shot 580 to qualify in third place.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

cs/