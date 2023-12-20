Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Ramita makes it two out of two in national rifle/pistol trials

Asian Games bronze medallist in the event Ramita Jindal, took both the women’s 10m air rifle national trials titles,

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Asian Games bronze medallist in the event Ramita Jindal, took both the women’s 10m air rifle national trials titles, winning trial 2 on Wednesday, day three of the on-going national rifle/pistol selection trials at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

The Haryana shooter had earlier on Tuesday, won trial 1 as well. She shot 252.0 in the final to finish on top of the eight-finalists field, with Tamil Nadu’s R.Narmada Nithin taking second place, 0.9 behind. Ramita’s state-mate Nancy, who had taken second place in trial 1, settled for third place on the day.

Maharashtra’s Sonam Uttam Maskar, has earlier set the lanes ablaze with a table-topping 634.5 in qualification. Nancy was 0.5 behind in second while Ramita was third with 631.8.

Paris quota winner Akhil Sheoran won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) trial 2 with a finals score of 465.2. Trial 1 winner Swapnil Kusale of the Railways, also a Paris quota winner, was second while the seasoned Chain Singh of the Army was third. Akhil also topped qualifications with a score of 592.

In the women’s 25m pistol trial 1, Rhythm Sangwan made it a second consecutive day of two titles of Haryana, defeating Olympian Manu Bhaker by a narrow 38-37 in the final. Manu was a class apart in qualifications, posting 589 to top the field. Rhythm shot 580 to qualify in third place.

Agency News Desk
