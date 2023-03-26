scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

RCB's Rajat Patidar likely to miss first half of IPL 2023 with heel injury: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Right-hander batter Rajat Patidar, who had an impressive outing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022, is doubtful for at least the first half of the upcoming season due to a heel injury.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Patidar is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and has been advised to rest for the next three weeks. An MRI scan will decide his participation in the second half of the tournament.

“He picked up the injury prior to joining the camp, and will need an NCA clearance before linking up with Royal Challengers,” the report said.

The 29-year old batter’s absence could force RCB to rethink their batting combination. With him in the mix, Virat Kohli would continue to open the batting with Faf du Plessis. However, it will be now interesting to see whether Kohli bats at number three with one of Finn Allen or Anuj Rawat opening with du Plessis, or if the former India captain plays as an opener.

Notably, Patidar wasn’t picked at last year’s mega auction but came in as a replacement midway through the season following an injury to wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia. He finished the IPL 2022 as the third-highest run-scorer for RCB, behind du Plessis and Kohli, scoring 333 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 152.75.

Apart from Patidar, there are also doubts over the participation of Josh Hazlewood, who is currently recovering from Achilles tendonitis.

The Australian fast bowler flew home midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February after missing the first two Tests. Hazlewood’s fitness is going to be monitored closely as Australia have the World Test Championship final and the Ashes coming up immediately after the IPL ends on May 28.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Swiss Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men's doubles final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Swiss Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men's doubles final

Sports

Tri-nation football: Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic play out 1-1 draw

Sports

3rd ODI: Zimbabwe beat Netherland by seven wickets, clinch series 2-1

Sports

India's Nitu, Saweety strike historic gold at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

World Boxing C'ships: 'Sorry, we played the wrong national anthem'

Sports

Golf: Chouhan top Indian in tied second, two shots behind leader Scalise at Black Bull Challenge

Sports

Saweety Boora: From kabaddi player to world boxing champion

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: India's Saweety Boora bags gold

Sports

WPL 2023: I'll encourage the girls to enjoy the final, says Delhi Capitals skipper Lanning

Health & Lifestyle

Epilepsy may raise risk of early death: Study

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker wins India's sixth medal, China claims sixth gold

News

Kareena Kapoor promotes reading and foundational learning for young children

News

Sand artist draws stunning portrait of Shah Rukh Khan in Pakistan’s Gadani Beach

News

Shooting for 'Numaani' makes Shilpa Rao feel nostalgic

Sports

Nitu Ghanghas: New poster girl of Indian boxing

Technology

Boeing Starliner's 1st crewed mission delayed till May: NASA

News

When Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage

Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas clinches gold

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US