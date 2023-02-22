scorecardresearch
Real Madrid pay injury price for Anfield win

Madrid, Feb 22 (IANS) Real Madrid’s impressive win away to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night has come with a price ahead of their La Liga derby at home to Atletico Madrid this weekend.

David Alaba had to leave the game in the first half after suffering a hamstring problem, while Rodrygo was forced out in the second half after suffering a strain high on the back of his left leg.

It looks to be impossible for Alaba to recover for Saturday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, while Rodrygo will also be a doubt for that game and next week’s Copa del Rey semifinal first leg at home to FC Barcelona, a Xinhua report said.

The Brazilian started on Wednesday due to the absence of Toni Kroos in midfield (although the German came on as a substitute), but with Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni both fit at the weekend after suffering from flu, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has the option of pushing Fede Valverde forward from central midfield to a role on the right of the Real Madrid attack.

Alaba’s absence comes with Ferland Mendy still out with a muscle injury but will give another opportunity for Nacho Fernandez, who this season has again shown his ability to provide cover along the back four.

Real Madrid took advantage of some poor Liverpool defending on Tuesday night to recover from 2-0 down to win 5-2, with Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema each scoring twice and Eder Militao also scoring.

After the match, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admitted it would be virtually impossible for his team to get back into the tie.

