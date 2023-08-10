scorecardresearch
Real Madrid youngster Arribas joins Almeria

Madrid, Aug 10 (IANS) As they gear up for the upcoming La Liga season, Almeria have bolstered their forward line with the acquisition of Sergio Arribas from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old standout, who clinched the top-scorer title for Real Madrid’s B-team, Real Madrid Castilla, over the last two campaigns, has penned a five-year contract with the Andalusian side, reports Xinhua.

Though Arribas was included in Real Madrid’s pre-season tour of the USA, he saw a mere 30 minutes of action across four fixtures. The return of players like Brahim Diaz and the addition of Arda Guler further diminished his prospects at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Almeria secured the attacking midfielder for just shy of eight million euros. However, Real Madrid has retained a 50% stake in his rights, providing an avenue to repurchase him down the line.

While not a direct substitute for El Bilal Toure, Almeria is optimistic that Arribas will effectively fill the void left by the center-forward’s recent transfer to Atalanta.

–IANS

cs

