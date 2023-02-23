Rio Open: Baez breezes past Bellucci to reach last 16

Rio De Janerio, Feb 23 (IANS) Argentine sixth seed Sebastian Baez advanced to the last 16 of the ATP 500 Rio Open with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over local favorite Thomaz Bellucci.

Baez won 80 per cent of points on his first serve and 65% on his second to take the match in one hour and 35 minutes on the outdoor clay of the Jockey Club Brasileiro, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I received a lot of affection from you [fans] and I achieved much more than I expected,” said Bellucci, who had earlier announced that this tournament would be the last of his professional career.

“It was a great privilege to play in front of you and to have represented Brazil so many times. I just have to say thank you,” added the 35-year-old Brazilian, who won four career titles and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 21 in 2010.

In other matches on Wednesday, Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles beat compatriot Jaume Munar 6-3, 7-5, Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien overcame Slovakia’s Alex Molcan 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Serb Dusan Lajovic swept past Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4.

–IANS

cs