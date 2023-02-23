scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Rio Open: Baez breezes past Bellucci to reach last 16

By News Bureau

Rio De Janerio, Feb 23 (IANS) Argentine sixth seed Sebastian Baez advanced to the last 16 of the ATP 500 Rio Open with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over local favorite Thomaz Bellucci.

Baez won 80 per cent of points on his first serve and 65% on his second to take the match in one hour and 35 minutes on the outdoor clay of the Jockey Club Brasileiro, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I received a lot of affection from you [fans] and I achieved much more than I expected,” said Bellucci, who had earlier announced that this tournament would be the last of his professional career.

“It was a great privilege to play in front of you and to have represented Brazil so many times. I just have to say thank you,” added the 35-year-old Brazilian, who won four career titles and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 21 in 2010.

In other matches on Wednesday, Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles beat compatriot Jaume Munar 6-3, 7-5, Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien overcame Slovakia’s Alex Molcan 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Serb Dusan Lajovic swept past Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Big guns return: Australia name 16-player squad for India ODI series
Next article
Brazilian Ferretti takes charge of Cruz Azul
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US