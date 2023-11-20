Rising star Aberg secures maiden PGA Tour win; China’s Carl Yuan misses out on Top 125 at RSM Classic

St Simons Island (Georgia), Nov 20 (IANS) Swedish rising star Ludvig Aberg concluded the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season on a high note by romping to a four-stroke victory over Mackenzie Hughes after posting a second straight 61 in his final round at RSM Classic.

The 24-year-old became the first PGA TOUR University alum to win a PGA TOUR title, having turned professional in May. He also played in the Ryder Cup for the victorious European Team in September and won once on the DP World Tour as well.

With his win, he has earned exemptions into the first three Signature Events in 2024 and with his projected 32nd place on the Official World Golf Ranking, the talented Swede will also have starts in the majors next season as well.

China’s Carl Yuan carded a final round of even-par 70 to miss out on a Top 125 finish in the FedExCup Fall standings by a mere point following the conclusion of the RSM Classic and vowed to learn from mistakes made in his rookie PGA TOUR season.

The 26-year-old Yuan finished behind 125th-ranked Troy Merritt, who secured the final PGA TOUR card for next season which comes with exemptions into all Full Field events and THE PLAYERS Championship.

The young Chinese had started the final round on Sunday in a share of 55th place at Sea Island and traded four birdies against four bogeys to finish T68. He made a gallant fight to stay inside the Top 125 with two closing birdies which proved futile in the end.

Ryan Moore, a five-time PGA TOUR winner, was the only player who broke into the Top 125 after starting the week outside the bracket. The 40-year-old closed with a bogey-free 65 to finish in tied eighth and jumped from 128th to 118th in the final FedExCup Fall standings.

All is still not lost for Yuan as players finishing 126th to 150th in the FedExCup Fall standings, including compatriot Marty Zecheng Dou, who finished 133rd, will have conditional status in 2024. They will likely have around 10 starts next season.

