scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

River Plate beat Racing 2-1 in season finale

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, July 29 (IANS) Lucas Beltran and Paulo Diaz scored either side of halftime as already crowned champions River Plate secured a 2-1 home win over 10-man Racing Club in their final game of the first stage of Argentina’s Primera Division.

Beltran gave River the lead in the 23rd minute at the Monumental stadium with a close-range finish after Pablo Solari’s cross.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before halftime when Gonzalo Piovi was shown a straight red card for a rash tackle on Beltran. The hosts went further ahead in the 71st minute through Diaz, who headed in after a Nacho Fernandez corner.

Jonatan Gomez gave his side a consolation goal through a stoppage-time free-kick that curled into the top left corner on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The result means that River, who secured the title earlier this month, finished the campaign with 61 points from 27 games, 11 points ahead of second-placed Talleres Cordoba.

Racing are 11th but could drop further down the 28-team standings after the weekend’s other fixtures.

Elsewhere on Friday, Estudiantes won 3-2 at Argentinos Juniors, Union Santa Fe eased to a 2-0 home win over Defensa y Justicia, Newell’s Old Boys were held to a 1-1 home draw by Talleres Cordoba, and Rosario Central drew 0-0 at Belgrano.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan join hands for 'Kaantha'
Next article
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Salman Khan reveals what makes him come back after losing his cool on show
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple AirTag helps locate burglar who stole $15K in thefts: Report

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt cast Jiya Shankar as a heroine of the house

News

Kangana, Hrithik turn Barbie & Ken in Indian Deepfaker 'Barbie' trailer

Technology

Google introduces in-line replies within announcement spaces in Chat

News

Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi to bring their FIRs on Bigg Boss OTT2’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Technology

You need 15 mn impressions, 500 followers to earn money on Musk’s X

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Salman Khan reveals what makes him come back after losing his cool on show

News

Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan join hands for 'Kaantha'

News

Adarsh Gourav will soon record new music after a gap of 4 years

News

Will Smith calls Hollywood strikes 'pivotal moment for our profession'

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: I've never seen Australia play with so much fear, says Michael Vaughan

News

Neelam Gill says she isn't Leonardo DiCaprio 'new flame' amid dating rumours

News

Seth Rogen reveals what holds him back from working with Marvel or DC

Sports

Croatia Open: Wawrinka reaches semis with win over Carballes Baena

Technology

Google DeepMind enables robots to perform novel tasks

Technology

Meta may soon launch Horizon Worlds mobile app

Technology

Sequoia Capital cuts its crypto fund by over 65% in funding winter

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Surrey Jaguars secure big wins

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US