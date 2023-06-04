scorecardresearch
River Plate match suspended after fan falls to death

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, June 4 (IANS) An Argentine top flight match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia was suspended on Saturday after a fan fell to his death from a grandstand.

The 53-year old Pablo Marcelo Serrano died instantly from head injuries after plunging 15 meters from the Sivori Alta stand at River Plate’s Monumental stadium, authorities said.

“The stand where the deceased had his season ticket was at 90% capacity,” read a River Plate statement. “At the time of the fall, there was no third party intervention. It was also found that there was no violent situation in the stand or around him.”

Referee Fernando Rapallini suspended the game after 25 minutes with the score at 0-0, a Xinhua report said.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the incident and ordered the stand’s closure for 24 hours to gather evidence.

It was not immediately clear when the match would resume.

