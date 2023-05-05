scorecardresearch
Rob Key predicts Jofra Archer will have 'massive' impact for England in upcoming Ashes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) England men’s cricket managing director Rob Key has predicted that fast bowler Jofra Archer will have a “massive impact” in the upcoming Ashes, set to begin from June 16 at Edgbaston.

Archer has picked 42 wickets in 13 matches since his debut in 2019 and has not played Test cricket for England since February 2021, owing to undergoing multiple operations for back and elbow injuries in the last two years.

He finally made a comeback to international cricket in 2023 through impressive performances in England’s white-ball tours to South Africa and Bangladesh. Archer is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, though he missed four matches in between due to an elbow niggle.

“We’re going to select for the Ireland test, so hopefully he’ll be available for selection for that, at this point, I’m assuming he will be. Then we’ve got a crop of bowlers, Ben has spoken about how he wants eight bowlers, at least, ready for the Ashes, which we’ve got and more actually.”

“They’re all in different parts, Jofra’s part of the fast crew with Mark Wood and Ollie Stone people like that, then you’ve got (Ollie) Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy (James) Anderson those guys. We expect Jofra to be a massive part of that, and I think Jofra at some point will have a massive impact in the Ashes,” Key was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Apart from Archer, wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is on the comeback trail after breaking his leg on a golf course last September which needed surgery. Asked about Bairstow’s chances of making it to the Ashes, Key said the aim right now is to see Bairstow be fully fit in time for the marquee series.

“He was a massive part of the success we had last summer, the way that he played, he was one of the best batsmen in the world I’d say at that point, he’s a fantastic player. But we’ve purposely just said to him said ‘Jonny you’ve got to get yourself fit’.”

“He had a horrific injury playing golf actually, as people know, and the problem is you start to think ‘what do we do here, what do we do here’ and it’s like we just need to see him back fit. It’s down to him as well, to go out there and do what he thinks is the best way for him to get back in the side. It’s just really great to see him back playing,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
