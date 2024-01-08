Rohit and Virat are a must in the T20 World Cup squad, says Kris Srikkanth

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) In the lead-up to the much-anticipated T20 World Cup, former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth has weighed in on the potential participation of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, emphasising their likely inclusion in the squad.

The dynamic duo, absent from the shortest format since the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, has been called up for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, sparking both anticipation and confusion.

Srikkanth expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma’s return, citing his desire to bounce back after the ODI World Cup final loss to Australia. The 36-year-old’s hunger for redemption and his impressive World Cup performances make him a formidable candidate for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

“Virat Kohli is a certainty. He is in great form. Rohit Sharma, maybe, is confident because of how he scored in the World Cup. If Rohit Sharma says I am available, you can’t say you will drop him. At the end of the day, Rohit Sharma is also hurt that he has lost a World Cup. He would like to go out with a World Cup in his hand at least. He was there in the 2007 World Cup. He would want to do something similar, win a World Cup, and go out,” remarked Srikkanth on his YouTube channel, recognising Rohit’s resilience and ambition to exit on a high note.

Srikkanth highlighted Kohli’s exceptional form, labelling him as un-droppable and stressing his eagerness to secure a T20 World Cup victory. Despite being considered one of the all-time greats, Kohli is yet to claim the T20 World Cup title, a feat he undoubtedly aspires to achieve.

“Virat Kohli would definitely want to win a T20 World Cup. Moreover, last year only the T20 World Cup took place, 13 months back. Virat Kohli was in extraordinary form. If they say they are available, I don’t think you can drop them,” asserted the 64-year-old cricket pundit.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli add an extra layer of intrigue to India’s pursuit of T20 World Cup glory in the Caribbean and the United States come June 1.

