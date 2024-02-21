Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli named in “Incredible 16 of the IPL”

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) In anticipation of the IPL 2024, cricket enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling revelation as Star Sports on Tuesday unveiled the “Incredible 16 of the IPL.”

This selection process aimed to assemble the greatest IPL team of all time, featuring 11 players, four impact substitutes, and a coach. The panel of experts, comprising cricketing legends Mathew Hayden, Dale Steyn, Wasim Akram, and Tom Moody, engaged in riveting discussions to finalize the squad.

One of the most notable debates revolved around the inclusion of Rohit Sharma, fondly known as “The Hitman.” While the Experts XI, Fans XI, and Media XI excluded Sharma from the playing XI, the Star Sports Jury recognized his contributions both as a batsman and leader of the Mumbai Indians. Sharma’s versatility and leadership qualities earned him a spot in the “Incredible 16,” showcasing the diverse range of opinions within the cricketing world.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden endorsed David Warner and Chris Gayle as his top picks for the opening pair, emphasizing their significant impact on modern T20 cricket. However, former SRH coach Tom Moody leaned towards Virat Kohli alongside Gayle, highlighting the challenge of maintaining overseas balance in the team.

Meanwhile, Dale Steyn prioritized local players, selecting Warner and Sharma as his opening pair based on their IPL-winning credentials. Wasim Akram valued fielding prowess and leadership, opting for Sharma and Warner as his preferred openers.

Ultimately, the final squad for the “Incredible 16,” as voted by the Star Jury, featured a formidable lineup. Icons such as Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah received unanimous recognition for their contributions to the IPL. Stephen Flemming was crowned as the All-Star Coach, while MS Dhoni was hailed as the All-Star Captain, underscoring their esteemed status in the IPL fraternity.

Playing XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga

Impact Players: Andre Russell, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal

Coach: Stephen Flemming

–IANS

hs/